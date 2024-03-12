Couple jailed after pouring boiling water on disabled friend

A couple who poured boiling water on their disabled friend after an argument have been jailed.

The victim was with Emily Banks and Stephen Turner in Nottingham on the night of 8 July 2023.

The woman, who is in her 50s, had been out for food and drinks with Turner before Banks joined them at a pub.

An argument broke out after t he three of them went to Turner's home in Hazelwood Road - while Turner was making the victim a cup of coffee.

Turner, 69, held the kettle and flicked boiling water at the victim before Banks pushed her to the floor.

Banks, 30, then poured the full kettle over the victim, who could not get up because of her disability.

Emergency services were called after the victim sought help from two passers-by after eventually managing to escape the property.

Turner and Banks were arrested in the early hours of the following morning.

The victim was left with burns to 15% of her body and needed extensive hospital treatment following the attack.

Banks and Turner denied the offence but a trial found them guilty of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The pair appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (8 March) and were jailed for a combined 18 years.

Banks, of The Friary, Nottingham, received a 10-year sentence and Turner, of Hazelwood Road, got eight years.

Detective Constable Jack Beecroft, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling attack on a disabled woman who could not defend herself.

“It is difficult to imagine the pain and terror she must have experienced when this full kettle of boiling water was poured on her, and she was attacked by people she knew.

“Banks and Turner then failed to admit the offence – putting the victim through further anxiety and the ordeal of a crown court trial.

“I am pleased our investigation was able to untangle their lies and they have now been put behind bars.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…