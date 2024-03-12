Peregrine Falcons return to Worcester Cathedral

A livestream of Peregrine Falcons at Worcester Cathedral has launched, as birds begin to return to the nest for breeding.

The two falcons - affectionately named Peter and Peggy - have been visiting the box and preparing it to nest.

Experts at the Cathedral are expecting the first eggs to be laid later this month, in the hope that chicks will hatch in late April or early May.

A mated pair of peregrines moved to the Cathedral tower in 2022, nested and produced four chicks.

The birds returned to the nest box last year and four more chicks were fledged.

The 24-hour livestream, which was set up last year and received almost 400 thousand views from across the globe, was installed again this year by the Cathedral team to capture the chick's on camera.

This year the action will also be livestreamed on a screen inside the Cathedral and later in the year the team will host a series of drop-in sessions with experts.

Did you know...

Peregrines are extremely fast and can reach speeds of over 200mph in a dive while hunting - That’s much faster than a cheetah, at around 70mph!

Peregrines are classified in the UK as Green under the Birds of Conservation Concern 5: the Red List for Birds (2021). Protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.

Chris Dobbs, Biodiversity Advisor for the Cathedral, said: “It’s fantastic to see this pair back at the Cathedral for what we hope will be another successful year.

"Although peregrines are still relatively rare, they are recovering well in the UK, at least partly due to the new habitats they take up in cities, of which Worcester is a great example.

"The birds love Cathedral towers because they are similar in some ways to their natural habitat nesting sites, which include quarry faces, sea cliffs, and mountainsides, as they like to have a high prospect looking over the area of their territory, which Cathedral towers and other tall buildings in cities provide.

“It’s great to be able to share the action from the nest on the livestream, much like many other UK Cathedrals. They were incredibly popular last year and we can hopefully all enjoy watching the progress of the family again this year.”

Peregrines have settled in Worcester for hundreds of years and are depicted in parts of the Cathedral's stonework.

Their territory, which is the whole of the city, changes as pairs move around or are injured over the years.

The current pair have been in the city for five years - but experts suggest at some point there was a new male bird.