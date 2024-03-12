A second teenager has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth, who was stabbed and killed in Wolverhampton last week.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

It comes after a 16-year-old boy was charged with murder on Monday.

Harleigh Hepworth, from Staffordshire, was discovered with fatal knife wounds at West Park, Wolverhampton last Thursday 7th March at around 4:30pm.

Speaking on the matter, Detective Inspector Ade George from West Midlands Police Homicide Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Harleigh."

"We have now charged two people over Harleigh’s death but our enquiries are continuing."

"Extra patrols in the area will continue to provide reassurance to the community and support everyone effected."

