A man has been jailed for a decade after he raped a man in a park.

Pawel Flak, 39, of Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to 10 years’ in prison at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court today (Wednesday 13 March).He was found guilty of two counts of the rape of a man following a trial at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court in December 2023.The victim was walking in Park Hall Country Park on an afternoon in January 2022 when Flak asked to use the flashlight on his mobile phone as there was an issue with his motorbike. Flak then raped the victim.Flak will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years.Detective Constable Daniel Pearce, from our Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said: “I want to thank the victim for the courage and determination he has shown during the court process. His resilience was crucial in achieving the conviction and sentence today.“I urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to report the matter to the police. Dedicated officers will support you and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

