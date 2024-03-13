Two men have been arrested after a man fell from a roof in Redditch last week.

On Thursday 7 March a man in his 20s fell from the roof of Threadneedle House in Alcester Street.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men, aged 27 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...