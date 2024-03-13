West Bromwich Albion have been charged with misconduct by the football association after crowd disorder and violent scenes at their FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Play in the Black Country Derby was suspended for more than half an hour after trouble spilled between fans in stands and onto the pitch.

The FA claim that the club failed to ensure spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, and failed to ensure spectators refrained from throwing missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects towards the pitch.

The Baggies have been given until the 20th Match to respond to the charge.

Tensions spilled over shortly after Matheus Cunha gave Wolves a 2-0 lead and essentially settled the derby with twelve minutes to go until full time.

The main disturbance occurred in the corner of the West Stand and the Birmingham Road End, a section which should have only held home supporters.

Police and stewards rushed to the area but security also had to be increased on the opposite side of the ground soon after as the atmosphere became increasingly hostile.

There had also been pockets of trouble elsewhere in the ground earlier in the game, which had been designated high risk with increased security and an 11.45am kick-off ordered.

Pictured are members of the West Bromwich Albion team, who are fighting for the playoffs this season under new owners. Credit: PA Images

West Bromwich Albion did issue a statement after the match which read: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club condemns in the strongest terms the unsavoury scenes which disrupted Sunday’s Black Country derby at The Hawthorns."

"The club will work with West Midlands Police and the Football Association to fully investigate the incidents which resulted in a suspension to the game."

"Any individual involved in the disorder will be subject to a club ban, in addition to potential criminal investigation".

In an update on arrests issued the day after the match, Chief Inspector Tim Robinson from West Midlands Police said: "What we saw yesterday was completely unacceptable violence directed at both fans and officers, which sadly led to the suspension of the game."

"No football fan wants to see that. It’s important to stress however that it was very much a minority of fans involved in the trouble, and the vast majority of supporters were a credit to their clubs."

Robinson confirmed a number of officers had been injured in the disorder.

