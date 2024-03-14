The MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson has switched allegiances again. He's now Reform UK's first MP; what does this mean for the political landscape ahead of an election?

And the axe has fallen for many of our Midlands councils, as they're forced to save millions of pounds to make their budgets balance. Nottingham's leader isn't standing again, and Birmingham's Chief Executive has quit. So who's to blame for the shortfalls?

Joining Alison Mackenzie to debate - the Conservative MP for Gedling Tom Randall, the Labour MP for Nottingham East Nadia Whittome, and the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire Helen Morgan.