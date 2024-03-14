Leicestershire Police are investigating after reports that a male had been stabbed on a road in Leicester.

Emergency services were called to Sawley Street, near Evington Road, at approximately 9:30am last night (13 March).

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Officers stayed at the scene overnight to provide reassurance to the public.

A scene preservation remains in place on Sawley Street as police continue their enquiries.

Leicestershire Police say their investigation remains at an early stage and they are urging anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.

