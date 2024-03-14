Long delays as M5 northbound in Worcestershire blocked due to lorry fire
There are long delays on the M5 in Worcestershire as emergency services deal with a lorry fire.
The fire has been extinguished but firefighters remain at the scene.
Two lanes out of three on the northbound carriageway remain closed between Junction 8 for the M50 and and Junction 7 for Worcester South.
Delays of 60 minutes are expected.
Traffic is also slowing on the southbound carriageway as it passes the scene.
