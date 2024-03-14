There are long delays on the M5 in Worcestershire as emergency services deal with a lorry fire.

The fire has been extinguished but firefighters remain at the scene.

Two lanes out of three on the northbound carriageway remain closed between Junction 8 for the M50 and and Junction 7 for Worcester South.

Delays of 60 minutes are expected.

Traffic is also slowing on the southbound carriageway as it passes the scene.

The fire has now been extinguished but traffic is still being held. Credit: National Highways

