Aston Villa boss Carla Ward said a manager should be sacked for having a relationship with a player, calling it a “complete abuse of power”.

Her comments come as Leicester City Women are investigating their manager, Willie Kirk, over allegations he had a relationship with one of their players.

It is understood that Kirk has been suspended pending an investigation into the allegations.

Ward said it is the responsibility of managers to protect players and said: “To cross that line is unacceptable and it can’t happen.”

She added: “It makes me very angry because we are here to set an environment and a comfortable place to work that the players feel safe, backed and looked after, so I just don’t understand anyone that crosses that line.

"You can’t do it. It is a complete abuse of power.

“We are in a moment where there is a microscope on the women’s game and people have taken advantage of certain positions, and I don’t like that and I don’t think it is right.”

Asked if a player-coach relationship should be a sackable offence, Ward replied: “Yes. 100%.”

Ward, 40, who represented the likes of Sheffield United, Lincoln and Bristol Rovers during her playing days, said the possible grey area of a player-coach relationship – given it is not illegal, providing no minors are involved – should be addressed in contracts.

She added: “It is an unwritten rule, and I am sure teachers don’t have it in their contracts. But given where we are at now, and people don’t understand it, maybe put it in black and white so it is clear.”

Ward also said that players feel unable to report a potential issue.

“It is the biggest problem because if you are the manager and you are crossing that line, it is very difficult for anyone to report it,” added Ward.

“Say, you have got a director of football, and they have done wrong, or are doing wrong, and you know that, and a head coach or manager does it, you can’t go to that person because the first thing they will do is rip up your contract. I saw this as a player a lot.

“You hear things all the time and it infuriates me. The only way to clean up the game is to highlight it and get rid of it.”

