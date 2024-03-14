Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in West Bromwich.

The driver left the scene of the crash, which happened shortly before 7.30pm in Hill Top on 18 February.

West Midlands Police says it wants to hear from anyone who may have seen a BMW 1 series of an Audi TT that evening.

A man, 25, was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released pending further investigation.

PC John Williams from West Midlands Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a BMW 1 series car and an Audi TT in the area of Tildasley Street and Old Meeting Street, near Aldi at about 7.22pm on 18 Feb or at the junction of Old Meeting Street and New Swan Street.

"I am interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the vehicles waiting at the traffic lights, whose attention might have been drawn towards them.

“We would like to hear from people with dashcam footage or anyone with any information to please get in touch. “

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...