A £10,000 reward is on offer to find a man who poured bleach into the eyes of a young woman and forced her to eat cat food, during a five-hour torture session in Birmingham.

Mohammed Kasim Khan, 23, is believed to be a Class A drug dealer who 'administers punishment to those who pay him late'.

He was involved in the torture of a young woman over a five-hour period, at a shared property in Acocks Green on 12 August 2023.

The victim’s room was broken into by Khan in the early hours of the morning, where he continuously beat her and poured bleach into her eyes and mouth.

Her hair was also burnt and she was forced to strip naked and eat cat food and litter.

Khan has been on the run ever since and is described as extremely dangerous.

Mohammed Kasim Khan is wanted in connection with the extensive torture of a Birmingham woman. Credit: Crimestoppers UK

The woman was left with a broken nose, severe swelling to the eyes and mental health issues.Khan is wanted in connection with these offences and two other more recent separate attacks, where he allegedly hit one person over the head with a hammer and slashed another with a machete.

His girlfriend has already been found guilty and is awaiting sentencing.People are advised to not approach Khan, but to contact the police or the charity Crimestoppers if you wish to stay anonymous.Crimestoppers, Regional Manager Alan Edwards said: “Due to the escalating violent and callous actions of Khan, who is very dangerous, it is vital that he is arrested as soon as possible. There is a real risk that others could come to harm.“If you know where Khan is and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you could be entitled to a reward of up to £10,000.“Crimestoppers is open 24/7, 365 days a year, both online and on the phone. Nobody will ever know that you contacted us and you will be doing the right thing.”

