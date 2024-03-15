The £175million building will be 47 stories and 145 metres high. Credit: Regal Property Group Living

Planning permission has been approved for the building of the tallest building on Birmingham's Broad Street.

90-97 Broad Street will be 47 stories and 145 metres high and will provide 525 residential apartment.

The £175m project is billed as the safest, most technologically advanced and sustainable residential project in its class.

CG image of the new tallest building on Birmingham's Broad Street. Credit: Regal Property Group Living

The building will include working from home space, a yoga studio, the city’s highest private dining room, gym and sauna facilities, residents’ lounge, nursery, games room and a residents’ park at the entrance.

This new build will be added the growing list of tall structures in the Birmingham area - here's the current tallest buildings in the city:

The tallest building in the metropolitan area is The Mercian, a 132-metre (433 ft) residential tower located in Birmingham's Westside district.

The tallest non-building structure, also in Birmingham, is the 140-metre (458 ft) BT Tower.

Both are set to be surpassed by Octagon, a 155-metre (509 ft) skyscraper currently under construction and One Eastside another 155m (509ft) tower also being built in Birmingham City Centre.

10 Holloway Circus is a 400-foot (122 m) tall mixed-use skyscraper. The entire development covers an area of 7,000 square feet (650 metres squared). It is the second tallest building in Birmingham and the 74th tallest building in the UK.

One of the most famous and recognisable tallest buildings in the city is the University of Birmingham's Joseph Chamberlain Memorial Clock Tower, also know as 'Old Joe'. It stands as 100 metres (328 ft) tall.

The CEO of Regal Property Group Living (RPGL), Mark Holbeche said: “We welcome the decision by the city council’s planning committee today to allow us to bring forward this exciting building for the city.

"The development when complete will be the safest, most technologically advanced and sustainable residential project in its class.

"We are continuing with our vision of developing landmark projects across the city, having already delivered 1,000 residential units at landmark schemes such as at The Bank on Broad Street and South Central in Chinatown. "Construction of 90-97 Broad Street is expected to be completed by 2027.

