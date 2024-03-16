Alton Towers' Nemesis Reborn rollercoaster opens after two-year renovation

Alton Towers' Nemesis Reborn rollercoaster opens today after a two-year renovation.

Nearly 30 years ago Nemesis first opened and became Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster.

The Staffordshire theme park ride, which originally cost £10m, has attracted rollercoaster fans from all over the world over.

It travelled 800,000 miles and carried more than 52 million people.

Since its temporary closure in November 2022, the ride has seen the entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track replaced, as well as a complete overhaul of the beast which gives the ride its name.

The ride reaches speeds of 50mph and delivers G-force of 3.4.

Time-lapse footage of Nemesis being built

Alton Towers' Senior creative lead, John Burton told us about the story behind the new ride.