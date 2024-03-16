Man charged after two women and boy, 6, killed in Spetchley car crash
A man has been charged with four offences after a fatal crash on a main road in Worcestershire.
Two women and a boy, 6, were killed in the collision on the A44 in Spetchley on Thursday 22 February.
Joe-Lewis Tyler, 33, of Grenville Road in Worcester has been charged with the following offences:
3 x counts of causing death by dangerous driving
1 x count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving
3 x counts of causing death whilst uninsured
1 x count of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent
He has been remanded to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 16 March 2024).
