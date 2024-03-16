A man has been charged with four offences after a fatal crash on a main road in Worcestershire.

Two women and a boy, 6, were killed in the collision on the A44 in Spetchley on Thursday 22 February.

Joe-Lewis Tyler, 33, of Grenville Road in Worcester has been charged with the following offences:

3 x counts of causing death by dangerous driving

1 x count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

3 x counts of causing death whilst uninsured

1 x count of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent

He has been remanded to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 16 March 2024).

