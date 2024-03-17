A man from Sutton Coldfield who had his prized BMW stolen from his driveway after advertising it online says he believes the car was "stolen to order".

Nyle Ryatt put details of his silver BMW 3 Series 335i E90 LCI on Facebook Marketplace and had a potential buyer who was "very interested".He said the man arranged to come to his home in Bickley Avenue, Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield, on Saturday 9 March but did not turn up.

Nyle said the same man then phoned to apologise and "pleaded" to see the car on Sunday 10 March.

Nyle woke up on Sunday and messaged the man to check he was coming. But his brother, who came round to celebrate Mother's Day, phoned him from the driveway and told him his car had gone. The 29-year-old said: “My brother came to my house and told me my car had gone and there was glass on the driveway. The car was fitted with a crooklock and they managed to get in, break the lock and drive off.“My keys are in my house in my room. I don’t know how they did it. They may have used a laptop. They were smart and must have done their homework.”

Nyle said the car was not a keyless start car, adding: “You need to put the key into a slot and then push a button. The alarm did not go off considering they broke the window.“I've been paranoid since. Any little noise outside, I go look. When I go for a smoke, I go look down the street for anything suspicious.“It's really put me on guard. I don't feel safe in my own home. I work hard and feel like I can't have anything nice as someone will nick it."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: “We’re investigating after a BMW 3 series was stolen from Bickley Avenue on March 9 to 10. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch quoting crime reference 20/307824/24.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...