A body has been found inside a derelict bar in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, which was destroyed by a fire.

Emergency services were called to the building on Brockley Square at around 5.45am on Tuesday 12 March, with around 60 firefighters tackling the blaze.

Forensics officers and a specialist search and rescue team found the body after search inside the building.

Staffordshire Police are working to identify the deceased person, and say a post-mortem will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.The force are also working with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to uncover the cause of the fire. Police are asking any taxi drivers that may have been in the area of Brockley Square, near Trinity Street, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (12 March) to contact them.

A 63-year-old man, of no fixed address, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life, has been released with no further action.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...