Play Brightcove video

New footage from a football match between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw shows fans throwing objects at police officers whilst smoke from missiles fills the air.

Previously unseen footage of violence that broke out at a football match between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw has been released.

Aston Villa FC were playing Poland's Legia Warszawa in the Europa Conference League at the stadium in Aston, Birmingham on Thursday 30 November.

Violence is believed to have sparked when tickets were not distributed by the away club to supporters outside the ground, as had been anticipated.

During the disorder, four officers were injured - with one taken to hospital - along with two police horses and two police dogs. Police say missiles including flares were thrown towards them.

More than 40 Legia supporters, mostly based in Poland, appeared in court two days after the disorder, and were granted bail after denying any wrongdoing.

The charges against 38 men and one woman, including counts of violent disorder, were brought after flares were thrown towards police at and near a coach park outside the stadium.

Four men are awaiting trial for offences including violent disorder, and assaulting an emergency worker.

One man arrested on the night has already been convicted of possessing drugs, while another was convicted of carrying a knife and given a four-year football banning order.

Police are appealing to the public to help them trace these four men. Credit: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police is looking for four more men, who they believe were involved in the disorder.

The force has released images of the men as they appeal to the public to help trace them.

Detective Sergeant James Birtles, from the team set up to investigate the violence, said: “The disorder that happened that evening was absolutely horrendous.

“We’ve spent hundreds of hours watching CCTV, body worn video and drone footage, and taken hundreds of statements from officers about the violence they faced.

“We’re now asking for the public’s help in identifying these four men who we suspect may have been involved in the disorder on the night.

“It’s not clear if they are based in the UK or abroad, and we are continuing to work with law enforcement agencies in Poland and beyond as our work to being people to justice continues."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...