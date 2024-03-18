Nottingham Forest have been handed a four-point deduction for breaching spending limits.

42 players have arrived at the City Ground for more than £250million since they returned to the Premier League - a policy that landed the club in hot water when they were charged with breaking profit and sustainability rules in January.

The points deduction now places them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest was referred to an independent Commission on 15 January, following an admission by the club that it had breached the relevant PSR threshold.

Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105m over a three-year period.

However, Forest’s permitted losses were limited to £61m because they spent two years of that period in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest were promoted to the Premier League after beating Huddersfield Town in the Championship Playoff Final 1-0 in May 2022.

Thousands of fans descended on Wembley Stadium for the first time in 30 years as the team looked to get back into the top tier of English Football after a 23-year exile.

Since then, the Reds have signed 42 players at a cost of about £250m,

It helping them retain their Premier League status last season by four points.

In the summer, Steve Cooper, who was head coach at the time, saw his side bring in a whole host of players, although some were on loan.

But the new signing, could help save Cooper's job as he was dismissed in December.

At the time, Forest had just one win in 13 matches.

The owners of the club then appointed former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirto Santo.

Since, his arrival, Nuno's side has only won three out of 12 Premier League games.

With their latest result being a 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Saturday, 16th March.

Before the match, the sides were only separated by 3 points, with the hatters sat below Forest in the relegation zone.

Nuno called the match a must win game but despite being given the lead through Chris Wood in the 34th minute, Forest had to share the points after Luke Berry smashed in an equaliser.

More to follow.

