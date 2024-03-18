An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a canal in Birmingham.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a stretch of the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal in Tyburn at around 8:45am today (18th March).

A man's body was retrieved from the water near Kingsbury Road, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Birmingham and Fazeley Canal in Tyburn Credit: BPM Media

Police are investigating the circumstances around his death. The towpath was sealed off but later reopened.A spokesman from West Midlands Police said:

"We were called after a man's body was found in the canal off Kingsbury Road, Tyburn, just after 8:45am today, March 18.

"We're carrying out enquiries around the circumstances."One witness said:

"It was about 9am and we came down the canal via the Tyburn bridge. We saw all the police, fire brigade and armed response. They blocked the canal towpath off."An angler said:

"They asked us if we had seen anything. They had reports of someone missing. We got to the bend and saw someone in the water. The fire brigade got him out.”West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews to the incident.