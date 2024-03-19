Birmingham City have appointed Gary Rowett as interim manager as Tony Mowbray has taken a formal medical leave of absence.

Rowett returns to the St Andrews' dugout following a spell as blues boss from October 2014 to December 2016.

He will now oversee Birmingham's remaining eight games, with the aim of avoiding relegation and keeping them in the Championship.

The decision was taken to act at the beginning of the international break by the Board, in conjunction with Mowbray who played a role in the identification of Rowett as the right manager to take the team forward till the end of the season.

Tony Mowbray's shadow still looms large at the Stadium of Light. Credit: PA

It will allow Mowbray to focus on being with his family and making a full recovery following his recent health challenges.

Mowbray will return to Birmingham City at the start of 2024/25 pre-season.

His assistant manager, Mark Venus, will also take a leave of absence with immediate effect and rejoin the Club at the same time as Mowbray.

First Team Coaches, Ashley Cole and Peter Shuttleworth, and Goalkeeper Coach, Maik Taylor, will remain at the Club as part of Rowett’s coaching staff.

Birmingham City Co-Owner and Chairman of the Board, Tom Wagner, said: “The Board and Club Leadership fully support Tony’s decision to take time to focus on his health and his family.

"We continue to wish Tony and his family the very best. Based on Tony’s decision to take some additional time away, we agreed it is in the Club’s best interests to appoint Gary Rowett to lead the team forward from the touchline for the final eight games of the season. Gary is an experienced leader and has our full support.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...