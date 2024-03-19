Investigation launched after death of woman in Stoke-on-Trent

An investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Stoke-on-Trent.

At 9.30pm last night (Monday 18 March), Staffordshire police were called to an address on Sefton Avenue in Sneyd Green following reports of a sudden death.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were already at the scene.

A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead inside.

Police say her family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

A 53-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody today.

A scene has been set-up in the area whilst investigations continue.

Police are treating this as an isolated incident.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to recent police contact with the woman.

