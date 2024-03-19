Investigation launched after death of woman in Stoke-on-Trent
An investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Stoke-on-Trent.
At 9.30pm last night (Monday 18 March), Staffordshire police were called to an address on Sefton Avenue in Sneyd Green following reports of a sudden death.
Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were already at the scene.
A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead inside.
Police say her family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.
A 53-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody today.
A scene has been set-up in the area whilst investigations continue.
Police are treating this as an isolated incident.
A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to recent police contact with the woman.
