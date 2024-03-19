A man has been jailed after a man sustained fatal stab injuries in a Wolverhampton street.

Lucious Winchester was armed with knives when he was involved in a scuffle with two men in Harrow Street on 27 July last year.

It happened at around 5am. Jetmir Pemaj, aged 33, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Another man in his twenties was taken to hospital with stab injuries which were not life-threatening.

Police say Winchester had been the lookout for a group attempting to burgle a nearby cannabis factory.

Jetmir Pemaj and an associate had pulled up in a car, and then challenged and chased after Winchester as he tried to flee on foot.

There was then a brief struggle between them and Jetmir was fatally injured.

Police say Winchester then casually walked back to the car and fled the area.

Officers discovered three discarded knives in the vicinity which belonged to Winchester.

He was arrested two days later.

Winchester pleaded guilty to manslaughter, wounding and aggravated burglary. He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment today (Tuesday 19 March).

Detective Inspector Ade George, from our homicide unit and led the investigation, said:

“This is another life tragically lost at the hands of a knife.

“Winchester had gone out armed with weapons and was not afraid to use them.

“My thoughts remain with Jetmir’s family. I know nothing will ever being him back, but hopefully knowing Winchester has been put behind bars for a long time will ease some of their ongoing pain.”

