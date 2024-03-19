Police appeal for 'significant witness' of man's murder in Wolverhampton

Detectives investigating the murder of Deavon Harrison, who was shot dead in Wolverhampton in December are appealing for a significant witness to get in touch.

The 46-year-old, was found seriously injured at a house on Dunstall Hill at around 12.50pm on 30 December 2023.

A post mortem examination revealed he had died as a result of a gunshot wound to his chest.

Deavon Harrison Credit: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police are releasing the image of a man who they believe could be a significant witness and detectives are keen for him to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell from the Homicide Team, said: “Through our investigations into Deavon’s murder, we have identified a potential witness that we really need to speak to.

“I want to stress that this person is being treated as a witness and I would ask this person to get in touch.

“We are continuing to support Deavon’s family at this awful time and we want to make sure they get the answers they deserve. So please, if you have any information get in touch with my team.”

Three people have already been charged with Deavon’s murder and remain on remand in prison until their next court appearance.

