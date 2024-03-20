A major drug trafficking operation across the West Midlands has led to five people being jailed for a total of more than 40 years.

The operation involved the distribution of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine.

Joshua Poulton was the group's leader and primary distributor in the areas of Acocks Green and Shirley in Birmingham.

Poulton was arrested after being chased across multiple countries in November 2021.

After dodging an arrest in the UK, he travelled through the United Arab Emirates, South America, and Portugal before being arrested by Spanish authorities in Estepona in August 2022.

Poulton's global flight ended in his guilty plea to conspiracy to supply cocaine at Birmingham Crown Court, leading to a 15-year and six-month prison sentence in July 2023.Ashleigh Emery, regarded as Poulton’s right-hand-man, initially fled to Dubai while the other group members were arrested.

Emery returned to the UK and handed himself in September last year. He was jailed for 12 years. Three additional members of the ring have also been jailed for their involvement in the conspiracy.

Keith Kirby, Jack Emery, and Shaun O’Keefe received sentences ranging from four years and five months to 11 years and six months, for their varying degrees of involvement in the drug supply chain.

Detective Constable Lewis Poppitt, from West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (WMROCU), said: “This was a complex investigation which has already seen nine other accomplices jailed for more than 59 years over the past 15 months.

“We have seized more than 15 kilos of cocaine and £100,000 pounds in cash through their ill-gotten gains.

"Detailed phone analysis has helped secure convictions for these five and I am pleased they have received lengthy sentences."