Man admits stabbing wife to death at home in Bilston

A man has admitted to stabbing and killing his wife at their Bilston home in December.

Rajveer Mahey was charged with the murder of 46-year-old Kamaljeet Mahey at an address on Park Meadow Avenue on 15 December 2023. The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to her murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday 18 March and was remanded in custody for sentencing on 19 April.

Kamaljeet Mahey Credit: West Midlands Police

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jim Mahon , said: "Our thoughts remain with Mrs Mahey's children and family who continue to grieve for their much loved mother and loved one. "This case is a tragic case that has left a family without a mother and a father. "“We believe the murder may have been driven by unsubstantiated jealousy but the true motive may never be known." "By admitting his guilt he has saved the family from a lengthy and difficult trial and we hope that this brings a small comfort to Mrs Mahey's family."

