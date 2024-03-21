Play Brightcove video

The family of ex-professional footballer Dalian Atkinson have unveiled a memorial bench and legacy fund in his name.

The new fund aims to help young people reach their own sporting dreams and goals.

Speaking at a ceremony in Telford Dalian's older brother, Paul, said his little brother should be remembered for his capabilities and achievements.

"I think from the humble backgrounds where he came from to get to the heights where he was, it's amazing", says Paul. "I think it's going to inspire any kids to see exactly what they can do, coming from a little small town like Telford and playing international football, it's great."

"I hope people will remember him for his career in football and what he achieved. None of the negative stuff that happened. It's just all about the good side, the great stuff."

"When you saw him play it made you feel good inside - you felt great - and we want other people to feel that and to inspire other people to feel exactly the same", he adds.

The bench was unveiled at a ceremony alongside Trench Pool in Telford, where Atkinson spent his formative years honing his football skills.

Elaine Atkinson, Dalian’s sister said: "We are pleased to see this bench installed in memory of and in recognition of Dalian’s prestigious football career.

"He entertained the fans with his charismatic, cheeky personality. We are very proud of him and this is a fitting tribute to his memory.”

Telford & Wrekin Council donated ten thousand pounds to kick-start the legacy fund ahead of the ceremony, on what would have been Atkinson's 56th birthday.

Family, friends and former teammates of the ex-footballer gathered to unveil the bench in his memory.

The striker, who grew up in Telford, played for Aston Villa between 1991 and 1995.

He is remembered by Villa fans for his goal in the 1994 League Cup Final win against Manchester United.

Atkinson also had stints at Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City.

Credit: PA

The player's family hope the bench, which is adorned with words and images honouring Dalian's life and contributions to football, will act as a symbol of remembrance, achievement and success.

The Dalian Atkinson Legacy Fund, managed by the Shropshire Community Foundation, will support local young people between the ages of 5 and twenty five to help them further their sporting talents.

Speaking at the event, Atkinson's former Aston Villa teammate, Shaun Teale, shared memories of playing with Dalian, who he says was a fantastic player.

"He such an enigmatic player, great to watch, the few times I was suspended and got to sit in the stand and watch him he was just electrifying.

"People, especially in Telford, should really remember him. He came from here, he grew up here. He loved Telford and always talked about Telford and his family. His family are obviously very proud of his achievements in the game - and rightly so."

"I think it's a real fitting thing for Dalian", he continues. "Dalian was Dalian and he'd actually find it quite funny that they'd put a bench out for him but I think it's a beautiful bench and it's Dalian all over. Full of colour and it's in a beautiful location."

"I think he'd be really proud of it", he adds.

Another former teammate, Tony Daley, played with Dalian for England Under 20s, before playing together at Aston Villa.

Speaking of some of his highlights he said: "What a fantastic player. Had some great times with him which culminated with him and us, with Villa, winning the League Cup in 1994 beating Manchester United 3 - 1. Dalian had a fantastic time there as well, all through that competition he scored loads of goals, important goals in the semi-final and scoring in the final itself".

"I think he'd be truly honoured that this has been put together here, I think that was really important to Dalian that there was going to be some legacy for him and something has come to light after what has happened."

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies said: "We are honoured to unveil this memorial bench in tribute to Dalian Atkinson, a true Telford talent.

"I hope it serves as a reminder to any young person in Telford and Wrekin, that if you’re good at something, you should embrace it and see just what you can achieve. Dalian’s legacy fund will unlock the sporting potential of young people across the borough and beyond.” Selina Graham, Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire and Chair of Trustees at Shropshire Community Foundation said: “We are proud to be collaborating with Dalian’s family, Telford & Wrekin Council and so many amazing clubs and individuals.

"Dalian is no longer with us in person, but his legend lives on and this legacy fund will improve the lives of others in his name for many years to come. It is a wonderful thing to do, to remember someone by helping others”.