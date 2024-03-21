A 10-year-old schoolgirl from Rowley Regis, whose mother is accused of murder, died from stab wounds to her chest, an inquest heard.

Shay Kang was found dead at a house in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday, March 4.

Shay’s mother Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, 33, was arrested and remanded in custody charged with murder.

The 33-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court by video-link to HMP Foston Hall on March 7.

She was remanded in custody until April 22.

At a short hearing at Black Country Coroner’s Court on Thursday, March 21, was told Shay’s cause of death had been established as stabbing injuries.

Adjourning the inquest until a date to be fixed, Black Country area coroner Joanne Lees said: “The death of Shay Kang was reported to the coroner by West Midlands Police.

“A post-mortem has been conducted and a medical cause of death has been established as stab wounds to the chest.”

Mrs Lees added: “I have been notified by the Crown Prosecution Service that a person had been charged with a criminal offence in connection with the death of Shay.

“On the evidence before me today, I am satisfied that it is appropriate to formally open the inquest.

“I am going to suspend my coronial investigation and adjourn the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.”

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child in a statement issued through West Midlands Police a day after she was found dead.

The school said: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...