Leicester City have been charged by the Premier League for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules.

The charge relates to the monitoring period up to and including their most recent Premier League season, 2022-23.

An Independent Commission will now assess the case.

Leicester City were relegated to the Championship in May last year after finishing the season with 34 points - two points off Everton who finished above them.

It means their relegation was prior to the introduction of the Premier League’s new Standard Directions, which prescribe a timeline within which PSR cases should be heard.

Therefore, the proceedings will be conducted in accordance with a timetable to be set by the independent Commission, and its final decision will be published by the Premier League.

The foxes currently sit second in the Championship level on points with Leeds United.

Enzo Maresca's had been flying at the top of the league but a recent stumble in results has seen them lose their lead and top spot.

Leicester City were not in league action on the weekend as they face Chelsea in the Quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

They lost that fixture 4-2 in extra time. Now they will have to turn their attention back to the league, once the players return from the international break.

But while, the foxes will be focusing on nailing promoting on the pitch, off it, will be the charge looming over the King Power.

The Club says it's "extremely disappointed" that the Premier League has chosen to charge them now, despite the Club’s efforts to engage constructively with them.

They added they remain willing and eager to engage constructively with the Premier League and the EFL to seek the proper resolution of any potential charges.

A Leicester City spokesperson said: "The Club continues to take careful advice about its position and, if necessary, will continue to defend itself from any unlawful acts by the football authorities, should they seek to exercise jurisdiction where they cannot do so, as occurred earlier this year.

"LCFC has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the P&S rules through its operating model over a considerable period, achieving compliance while pursuing sporting ambitions that are entirely credible given the consistent success that the Club has achieved in that time, both domestically and in European competition.

"As we continue to represent the Club’s position, we will continue to fight for the right of all clubs to pursue their ambitions, particularly where these have been reasonably and fairly established through sustained sporting achievement.

"The Club thanks its supporters for their understanding in this matter and for their continued support for our team, whose success on the pitch during the final weeks of the season remains our primary focus.