A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a bungalow fire in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to the property in Forster Street on 1 March just after 5pm.

They found 46-year-old Izabela Chalastra and she was taken to Nottingham City Hospital with critical injuries.

She died six days later.

Following the fire, a 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on conditional bail.

As a result of Ms Chalastra’s death, the man has now been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains on conditional bail while inquiries into the cause and circumstances of the fire continue.

Police investigating the incident are continuing to appeal for witnesses.