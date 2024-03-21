The search for a missing boy who fell into the River Soar in Leicestershire has been scaled back.

2-year-old Xielo Maruziva fell into the river in the Marsden Lane area of Aylestone Meadows at around 5.00pm on Sunday 18 February.

His father entered the water to try and rescue him, shortly followed by emergency services - but Xielo was not located.

A huge search and rescue operation has been underway for five weeks now - with specialist teams from across the country and over 200 officers.

Five specialist search and rescue teams joined, volunteering over 2000 hours to try and find Xielo.

National Police Air Service helicopters, drones, boats, divers and private diving teams, marine dogs and teams from Nottinghamshire Police, Lincolnshire Police and other forces across the country have all joined the efforts to find the boy.

Police search teams (right) and Specialist Group International (SGI) continue to search the River Soar for missing boy Xielo, 2. Credit: PA Images

But now, Leicestershire Police confirmed additional specialist resources from across the country will no longer be at the scene

Their own force teams will continue to carry out regular patrols both on the water and along the river banks.

Search and Rescue teams will also continue to provide support to them where they can.

Their staged approach will remain under review and they will continue to seek advice going forward and to act on any information received.

They added their priority is and always has been to find Xielo.

Leicestershire Police, Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “I continue to thank everyone who has been involved in the search for Xielo for your overwhelming support – to the teams involved in the search for your professionalism, dedication and commitment, and to the local community and wider public for your work with us and for coming together at this desperately sad time.

"Thank you. We will of course continue to keep you updated with any significant development in relation to Xielo.”

