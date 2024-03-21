Seven teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a 20-year-old man who bled to death after being stabbed on Walsall's High Street.

Bailey Atkinson was attacked by a gang near the Asda supermarket, in the early hours of 28 January 2023.

He was found with a '24cm Rambo knife' lodged in his shoulder.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 20-year-old died from multiple stab wounds.

Following a ten-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court, seven teenagers, who were aged between 15 and 18 at the time of the attack, were found guilty of Mr Atkinson’s murder. They were Benjamin Wilkes, 18, of Bloxwich, Patrick Brookes, 18, of Walsall, Sonny Loveridge, 19, of Bloxwich and Ronan McCulloch, 18, of Bloxwich.

Three other teens – all aged 17 – were convicted and cannot be named due to their age.

Two other defendants also on trial were found not guilty.

Wilkes - Brookes - Loveridge - McCullogh clockwise Credit: West Midlands Police

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon from West Midlands Police said the attack was "one of the most shocking" he has seen in his time as a police officer.

He said: "Bailey was unarmed and on a night out walking through Walsall town centre. This was a planned attack, the group had stolen cars and tried to use the vehicles to seriously injure Bailey.

“They then set upon him in one of the most ferocious attacks I have seen. Four weapons were used, which included a ‘rambo’ knife and machetes.

“This investigation was complex and extremely challenging. We made a total of 16 arrests and conducted 12 manhunts which led us all around the country to arrest the suspects. I pay respect to Bailey’s mother and family, who have had to endure this trial in the same courtroom as his killers.

“Again this highlights the tragic consequences of carrying a knife and conflict between groups of young people. One young man has lost his life, while others will face a long time detained in custody and live with the guilt of taking Bailey’s life.”

On Tuesday, 31 January 2023, three days after the attack, police arrested three teenagers, two boys aged 15 and another aged 16, at a hotel in north Wales. They were then charged with the murder of Mr Atkinson.

Days later on 6 February, officers detained two men, aged 19 and 20, after stopping a vehicle in Leamore in Walsall.

A further four men were arrested, aged 18, 20, 21 and 25, from an address in Worcester during the early hours of 7 February.

On 15 February 2023, two more teenagers were charged with murder. The boys, aged 15 and 17, weren't named because of their age.

At that time, the pair were among eight people charged with murdering Mr Atkinson.

A ninth person was charged with murder on 17 February.

Bailey's funeral had taken place a few months later in March of the same year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...