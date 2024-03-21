Three teenagers have been sentenced after killing a dog walker following a row in a Nuneaton park.

Two boys, now aged 16 and 15, and a girl, now 16, subjected 36-year-old John Hackett to weeks verbal abuse and bullying in the weeks before attacking him on April 26 last year.

On that day, the teens, who can't be named for legal reason, carried out their "grave attack" at Snow Hill Recreation Ground, which was filmed and shown at a hearing at Warwick Crown Court.

At Warwick Crown Court today (March 21), Mr Justice Choudhury KC passed sentenced on the teenagers.

The male defendants were both sentenced to a two-year detention and training order, with a one-year custodial element followed by a year of supervision in the community.

The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to an 18-month detention and training order, comprising nine months in custody and a nine-month period of supervision.

John Beckett died after being attack by three teenage in a park in Nuneaton Credit: Warwickshire Police

The footage showed one of the boys put Hackett in a headlock. At this point they were heard "mocking" him as he was gasping for breath and was clearly begging to be left alone.

The attack lasted just 36 seconds but it left him with several broken ribs and a split to one of his kidneys.

The 36-year-old and a member of the public called the police.

Officers attended and spoke to the three attackers, who all claimed they were acting in self-defence.

The court was told officers went to Mr Hackett’s house, where they found him in considerable distress and took him to hospital.

Two hours later he discharged himself from hospital and went home, but he collapsed the following morning and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The teens were later arrested and at a previous hearing they all pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The teenagers admitted manslaughter at Warwickshire Justice Centre Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Mr Hackett’s mother, Christine Smith, sobbed in court as the video and other recordings of the previous harassment and the fatal attack were shown.

Warwickshire Police, Detective Chief Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: "The level of violence shown by these offenders was truly shocking and Mr Hackett must have been terrified throughout.

“Our thoughts are with his family who have understandably been left devastated by his death.

“These three young people may not have intended to kill Mr Hackett but that is ultimately what happened, and like Mr Hackett’s family, they will live with the consequences of their actions for the rest of their lives.”

