A father accused of murdering his baby son in Leicester has been found guilty.

The baby's mother was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing her son's death.

The jury was told how Ollie Davis was found lifeless in his crib at home in Beaumont Leys on the morning of 21 October in 2017, having sustained fractures to his skull, collar bone, both arms and the joints of all his limbs.

He was taken by ambulance to Leicester Royal Infirmary where he died later that day, despite the efforts of medics.

Ollie Davis was found unresponsive at a home in Beaumont Leys in Leicester. Credit: Google

Ollie's father Michael Davis and his mother Kayleigh Driver were arrested six days after his death.

Michael Davis, 29, was found guilty of murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and was remanded in custody facing a mandatory life sentence.

Jurors cleared Ollie’s mother, Kayleigh Driver, of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but found her guilty of charges of causing or allowing the death of a child and causing or allowing serious physical injury.

Trial judge Mr Justice Cotter renewed Driver’s conditional bail following the verdicts and ordered that the 29-year-old, who appeared in court on a mobility scooter, should be sentenced alongside Davis on April 10.

The two-month trial heard Ollie was found at his home in Temple Walk, Leicester, after his “neck was snapped between four and eight days prior to his death”.