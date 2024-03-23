Staffordshire Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Stoke-on-Trent.

The force were called to a home in Denton Grove, Weston Coyney, at around 8.40am yesterday morning, Friday 22 March.

Officers attended the scene with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service where a woman in her 70s was found dead inside.

Staffordshire Police launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Stoke-on-Trent. Credit: Stoke Live/BPM MEDIA

A 79-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Lisa Holland said: “This is a tragic case which has understandably devastated the woman’s family.

"Our thoughts are very much with them at this time and we’re doing all we possibly can to support them.

“We’ve set up a cordon in the area whilst we continue to gather evidence and investigate the circumstances leading up to the woman’s tragic death.

“We can confirm that the victim and suspect are known to each other. We will be continuing to gather evidence as part of our enquiries throughout the weekend.”

