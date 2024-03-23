Staffordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a serious assault at a nightclub in Tamworth in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 23 March.

The force say officers were called to a report of a stabbing at Atik nightclub at around 1:40am.

A man in his 20s was found to have a knife wound to his leg, with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

He remains in hospital for treatment.

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 20, and all from Birmingham, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

They all remain in custody for questioning at this time.

A scene remains at the venue whilst search officers and forensics staff examine the location for evidence.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area where possible whilst the investigation continues.

Access to some local businesses may be restricted during this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who have information that may help establish the circumstances of the incident are asked to contact the police immediately.

