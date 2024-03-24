Play Brightcove video

Peter Bearne reports from Mansfield

A Mansfield Town fan, whose teenage son died by suicide, is walking to the club's next game at Wrexham to support other families who've lost a loved one due to mental illness.

John Bell is walking the 140 miles in 7 days dressed as Deadpool.

His son Jake took his own life at the age of 15. John found solace in walking, and set up a charity to help other bereaved families called Walking4Hope.

In an interview with ITV News Central, John said: "It takes you to the darkest place in your mind and I was having thoughts myself to not be here anymore, I wanted to be with my son.

"I had to find a way to live happily again"

He added: "Deadpool was my son's favourite character. Jake was a cheeky guy a loveable little rogue."

His route will take in several football grounds and finish at Wrexham, a club partly-owned by Ryan Reynolds, the actor who played Deadpool in the film.

To make it tougher, he's carrying a bath covered in rubber ducks - each representing someone who's died by suicide.

John Bell is fundraising for his charity Walking4Hope on gofundme.

