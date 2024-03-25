Play Brightcove video

Tracey Fisher says she was 'privileged and honoured' to call Cody her son

The mother of a footballer who was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has told ITV Central how his ‘evil’ killers took her child 'for no good reason.’

23-year-old Cody Fisher from Redditch was murdered on Boxing Day 2022 at Crane Nightclub in Digbeth. He was a PE teacher and a semi-professional footballer who had played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove FC.

His killers Remy Gordon, 23 and Kami Carpenter, 22, have now been convicted of murder after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

A third defendant, Reegan Anderson, 19, was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of affray.

Cody’s mum Tracey Fisher said he made her the ‘proudest Mum’ and she still cannot make sense of what happened that night.

Cody with his mum, Tracey. Credit: Family photo

Tracey said: "I was the proudest Mum. I'm just so privileged and honoured to be able to call him my son. He was just an absolute dream.”

"The last text he sent was - 'I'll see you in the morning, I'll be home by about ten'. So I just couldn't make any sense of it."

"How do you even begin to comprehend that? He went out on Boxing Day afternoon with his girlfriend, I then arrived at the aftermath of complete and utter devastation. I was too late to get in to even be with him.

"They've taken my baby, my child - for no good reason. Which is even more appalling. That they could be so evil."

It was Tracey’s brother Danny Norman, Cody's uncle, who told her the news about the attack on Cody. His son had been out with Cody and their friends that night, and had called him about the tragic events that had just unfolded.

Danny said: "It scarred me for life really, driving up there that night. I just remember waiting outside the venue and not being able to get in, the police stopped us at the door, but I knew he was in there. Tracey rang me asking why they hadn't moved him.

“I had to explain to my sister that he'd gone. It's the worst thing I've ever had to do in my life, having to tell my sister that her blue-eyed boy had gone."

Footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the nightclub at around midnight

Cody’s uncle said he will never understand what brings someone to stab another person.

He added: "How one person’s ego can be that big. That much evil and hatred in you, that much resentment to actually turn around and do that. How they've even planned that - the extremes they went to do that is unreal."

About his nephew, Danny said: "It was his cheeky smile and his giggle, he had my sense of humour as well.

"We used to have a good giggle with each other. I'll just never forget him."

In response to Cody's death, the family are calling for a change in legislation.

Cody's Law would see all venues and event spaces required, by law, to use metal detectors upon entry and have bleed kits available.

Danny said the petition has over 25,000 signatures and after the court proceedings are finished, they plan to lobby Government.

He said: "When this happened we thought this was all mandatory now, but it's not."

Tracey hopes 'Cody's Law' will prevent the same thing happening to anyone else's family. Credit: Family photo

They say want to make sure no other family goes through the pain and grief they have felt since Boxing Day 2022.

Tracey added: "It's just been a never-ending constant hell and trauma all the time, just heartbreaking, they have absolutely broken my heart."

In response to the idea of Cody's Law, a Home Office Spokesperson said,

“Knife crime tears families apart and whilst hospital admissions for young people with serious knife injuries are down 25% since 2019, we know that more needs to be done and tech and innovation are a part of our plan to tackle knife crime.

“We continue to fund research into knife detection technologies and will consider how best to support adoption if appropriate.”

