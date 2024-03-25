Nottingham Forest have appealed their four point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

The club lodged the appeal to the Chair of the Judicial Panel today, who will now appoint an Appeal Board to hear the case.

Forest were charged with overspending - 42 players have arrived at the City Ground for more than £250 million since they returned to the Premier League.

They were referred to an independent Commission on 15 January, following an admission by the club that it had breached the relevant PSR threshold.

Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105m over a three-year period.However, Forest’s permitted losses were limited to £61m because they spent two years of that period in the Championship.

The club was docked four points, which saw them fall into the relegation zone in the Premier League.

City Ground Credit: PA images

It means the club sit 18th in the league just one point below Luton Town who are currently safe.

Although it is not yet known when the case will be heard or if Forest will be successful in their appeal or not.

One thing that is certain they still have their Premier League survival in their own hands.

Forest have five home games left this season and they'll be hoping to turn the City Ground into a fortress.

The East Midlands side will also face Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley who are in and around them.

Nuno Espírito Santo will be urging on his players to make sure they pick up maximum points against those teams near them in the table.

