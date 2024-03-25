Two men have been found guilty of murdering 23-year-old Cody Fisher who was stabbed to death in a nightclub.

Mr Fisher was killed on the dance floor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day in 2022.

Remy Gordon, 23, Kami Carpenter, 22 and Reegan Anderson, 19, all denied charges of murder and affray.

Following a 10-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, a jury found Gordon guilty of murder and guilty of affray. Carpenter was handed a majority verdict of guilty for murder.

Anderson was not found guilty of murder but was found guilty of affray.

The court heard how Gordon and Carpenter blamed each other for stabbing the 23-year-old former Birmingham City academy player, who died at the scene from a chest wound.

Mr Fisher was a former Birmingham City academy member who also played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting.

