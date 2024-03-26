A teenage boy has been charged after a seven-year-old girl was killed when she was hit by a motorbike in Blakenall, Walsall.

Katniss Seleznev died after the collision in Turnstone Road on Thursday 27 July last year.

The boy, 15, who can't be named for legal reasons, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving and is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on 10 April.

Flowers were laid on Turnstone Road following Katniss' death in July last year. Credit: ITV News Central

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police said: “I would like to extend my thanks to all those people who have come forward with information to help us with this investigation which has been in-depth and thorough."Whilst the charge is a positive step the court process now needs to run its course and I would remind people that speculation especially on social media does not help Katniss’ family.“Our thoughts continue to remain with the family of Katniss who are still trying to come to terms with her tragic death.”

