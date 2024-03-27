Birmingham City Council has reportedly sold the former Wheels Park at Bordesley Green to Birmingham City FC.

The club reportedly intends to create a multi sports super stadium on the 48-acre site.

The sale would be a massive step for the Championship football club, recently taken over by American owners, and has triggered new speculation about the future of its historic home at St Andrew's.

A deal has been reportedly agreed as part of the struggling city council's mass sale of land and property to help fund redundancies and equal pay claims.

Up to 3,000 jobs will be created as part of the masterplan for the site, according to council documents.

The council has not confirmed the value of the sale and who is behind it, pending official confirmation, but reports suggest the buyer is the Blues.

The club has said it will not be making any comment.

In a public paper about the sale the council describe the purchase as being motivated by a plan to create a 'sporting centre of excellence' with 'international significance'.

The venue, formerly known as Wheels Adventure Park, was home to motor racing and kart circuits before it closed down in 2021.

New owners Knighthead and its figurehead Tom Wagner have spoken of the emotional wrench which would come with leaving St Andrew's - Blues' home since 1906.

But both Wagner and the company have spoken of their wish to take Blues in a different direction, exploring alternative sites and opportunities for an infrastructure which matches the ambitions of those at the top of the club.

They have invested around £20 million patching up St Andrew's and investing in stand improvements to raise the capacity, new dressing rooms and other projects, but it has been viewed as a short term solution.

Last year Mr Cook said: "We’re on the journey of fixing the football club, we’re on the journey of a desire to compete with the very best in the country - and we know what that looks like - but the ultimate goal is to be the beacon for Birmingham and if you go on that pathway, it’s professionally naive not to think about the next 10 years.

"Where we will be in 10 years is still...being worked on. But it would be fair to say that if growth is part of the agenda then we should always be looking at our options.”

