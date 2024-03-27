The owners of the Crooked House pub near Dudley have appealed against an enforcement notice ordering them to rebuild the historic building, after it was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Once known as "Britain's wonkiest" inn, the 258-year-old pub in Himley was reduced to rubble following a fire on 5 August 2023.

Last month a notice was served against the owners requiring them to rebuild the pub by February 2027.

In a statement today, March 27, South Staffordshire District Council revealed that an appeal has been lodged by the owners.

South Staffordshire District Council said: "The council served an enforcement notice for the unlawful demolition of the Crooked House on the owners on 27 February 2024.

"The owners had 30 days in which to appeal the notice and we have been advised that an appeal has now been lodged.

"We are now awaiting a date for the appeal and the appointment of a Planning Inspector.

There is no further information available at this time and we will issue an update when we have more information."

Supporters argued that restoring the pub to its former glory was essential for preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the area.

An initiative was launched following the destruction of the iconic inn to help protect historic and cherished pubs in the area.

West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) submitted five local pubs for Grade II listed status.

