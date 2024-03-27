Play Brightcove video

The Princess of Wales is "thrilled by all the kind wishes and support" following her cancer diagnosis, Queen Camilla has told well-wishers.

The Queen was greeted by crowds in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, including two girls who'd made posters showing their support for the princess - with one poster reading "send our love to Kate".

Ten-year-old Harriet and Lois Waterston, 6, handed over the posters the pair had made the day before, decorated with stars and hearts.

The Queen was heard speaking to the two girls, saying that she would pass on the posters to Kate and that she is "thrilled by all the kind wishes and support" she has received.

The older schoolgirl apologised, saying “I’m sorry they’re a bit creased” but Camilla crouched down to talk to them and said “I’ll take them carefully and we’ll make sure she knows they’re coming”.

Lucy Waterson, 44, from Shrewsbury, the mother of the two schoolgirls, said about the posters made by her daughters: “We didn’t think she would get to see them, to be honest, and she said she would certainly pass on her best wishes.”

The Princess of Wales announced “tests after the operation found cancer had been present” (BBC Studios/PA) Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The Princess of Wales announced that she was being treated for planned abdominal surgery in January. The surgery was "successful" it was believed at the time that her condition was non-cancerous.

Tests after that operation then showed that cancer "had been present", the Princess of Wales said in a video message last week.

Kate started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February.

In Shropshire, t he Queen visited the Farmers' Market where she toured the stalls, chatting to vendors about their food, artisan produce, jewellery and crafts.

Lord Lieutenant, Anna Tuner, and Jenny and Stuart Jones who organise the monthly market, also met with Queen Camilla.

Later on, the Queen will visit the recently restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, before meeting local volunteer groups including the Shrewsbury Food Hub, Shrewsbury Interfaith forum, Save our Shropshire and Shropshire Supports Refugees.

