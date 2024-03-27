Tributes to mother of seven found fatally stabbed in Coventry as man charged with murder

Police discovered Pauline Sweeney with serious stab wounds at an address in Long Close Avenue. Credit: West Midlands Police

Tributes have been paid to a mother of seven from Coventry who was found stabbed on Wednesday 20 March.

Police discovered Pauline Sweeney with serious stab wounds at an address in Long Close Avenue. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead a short-time later.

She's been described by her family as the "life and south of every room she walked into."

Her partner, 57-year-old William Brady, has been charged with murder and remanded into custody.

He is due to appear before Crown Court on Thursday 9 May.

In a statement Pauline's family said: "Pauline Sweeney was our mother. She was the life and soul of every room she walked into.

"She was a strong woman who wouldn’t let anything bring her down. We’ll remember her with a tear in our eye and love in our hearts. Rest in peace. Love from your seven children."

