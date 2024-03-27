Tributes have been paid to a mother of seven from Coventry who was found stabbed on Wednesday 20 March.

Police discovered Pauline Sweeney with serious stab wounds at an address in Long Close Avenue. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead a short-time later.

She's been described by her family as the "life and south of every room she walked into."

Her partner, 57-year-old William Brady, has been charged with murder and remanded into custody.

He is due to appear before Crown Court on Thursday 9 May.

In a statement Pauline's family said: "Pauline Sweeney was our mother. She was the life and soul of every room she walked into.

"She was a strong woman who wouldn’t let anything bring her down. We’ll remember her with a tear in our eye and love in our hearts. Rest in peace. Love from your seven children."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...