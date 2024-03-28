Man charged with attempted murder following 'hammer attack' in Sparkhill

Police have charged a man with attempted murder following what officers described as a hammer attack in Sparkhill.

A man in his 20s sustained serious injuries in Stratford Road at around 2pm on 21 February.

Following enquiries a 29-year-old man has been arrested this week in connection with the attack.

Abdul Wahab, from Birmingham, has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on March 28.