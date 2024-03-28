Queen Camilla steps in for King at Royal Maundy Service in Worcester

Play Brightcove video

Anti-monarchy protesters gathered outside Worcester Cathedral, as Queen Camilla arrived for the annual Royal Maundy Service.

Queen Camilla has stepped in for King Charles III for the annual Royal Maundy Service taking place in Worcester.

The Queen distributed ceremonial coins to 150 people as part of the occasion.

Queen Camilla attends the Royal Maundy service at Worcester Cathedral. Credit: PA Images

During her visit, anti-monarchy protesters could be heard chanting outside Worcester Cathedral.

People with anti-monarchy banners had set up at the site with their chants being heard as the cathedral bells played out.

The Queen looked unphased as she posed for pictures with Bishop John Geoffrey Inge and Worcestershire's Lord Lieutenant Beatrice Grant.

Following the pictures being taken, The Queen then made her way inside.

The Maundy Thursday tradition of handing out ceremonial coins dates back to the 4th Century at least.

The coins are presented in recognition of the recipients' Christian service to the church and community.

Her visit to Worcestershire is part of her solo trip to the region and follows on from her visit to Shrewsbury yesterday.

During which, The Queen was greeted by crowds including two girls who'd made posters showing their support for the princess - with one poster reading "send our love to Kate".

The Queen was greeted by crowds in Shrewsbury on Tuesday. Credit: PA Images

The Queen was heard speaking to the two girls, saying that she would pass on the posters to Kate and that she is "thrilled by all the kind wishes and support" she has received.

The older schoolgirl apologised, saying “I’m sorry they’re a bit creased” but Camilla crouched down to talk to them and said “I’ll take them carefully and we’ll make sure she knows they’re coming”.

