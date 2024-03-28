The son of school caretaker Ian Coates who was killed in the Nottingham attacks, says it will be tough getting married next week without his father at his side.

Mr Coates was stabbed to death in the Nottingham attacks on 13 June.

He was killed along with students Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, and Barnaby Webber, also 19, who died as they walked home from a night out.

Valdo Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2024 after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided to accept his guilty pleas to manslaughter.

In a special interview with ITV News Central, son James Coates has talked about his hopes concerning the many reviews being carried out into how the authorities handled the case.

Ian Coates was killed in a stabbing spree undertaken by Valdo Calocane Credit: Family handout

He also revealed how being thrust into the public spotlight has put him "completely out of his comfort zone", but he is doing it to get justice for his father.

He also paid tribute to his father and spoke about what he would like to see his as his legacy.

Ian said: "He'd be busy helping friends and family out with various DIY jobs they'd be doing.

"Obviously he'd be fishing a lot as well as well. He's not the type to relax so i cant see it being leisure but I'm sure he would have been enjoying it.

"With getting married nest week it's hard. Obviously knowing he's not going to be there for various events and with it coming up to the anniversary of him being murdered as well and Father's Day it just takes me back to the memories from last year.

"And how difficult it was then and obviously it's the anticipation and anxiety of it coming again soon. Of course, I'll raise a glass to him at the wedding."

The family has been in London as a number of reviews are currently ongoing looking into the case.

Mr Coates told ITV News Central about what he hopes will be the result of these reviews.

He said: "We don't kid ourselves we don't expect there to be any huge changes in our own case.

"We can't bring anyone back. We just hope what we are doing can sort of maybe push in a direction of change or help those mistakes get fixed or improved so this doesn't happen again to anyone else and other innocent people don't have to suffer."

He told ITV News Central his and his family's main hopes are for a public inquiry.

James Coates speaks to ITV News Central Reporter Peter Bearne Credit: ITV News Central

"That's the main thing we're after," Ian added.

"On Monday we spoke to Caroline Henry the PCC and she was fully behind a public inquiry as well.

"It's good to see that there is people behind it and there is traction and hopefully as a result it will happen."

When the decision was made about going ahead with manslaughter, the CPS had meeting with the families of Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, but not with the Coates family.

He said: "We were disappointed really, we had no idea it was happening at that point.

"We didn't have any communication with the other families because the distance between ourselves.

"When we asked about how they were we were always told they were ok, fine there was never and opportunity or chance to connect until the sentencing when we finally did.

"We were unaware these meetings were happening and when we were finally told the decision the CPS was going to make it was more of a we are telling you this is what where doing and it doesn't matter what you think.

"That was hard obviously because we had our own questions and queries and we wanted to put our own thoughts across and we just didn't feel like we had a voice."

James also paid tribute to his father and spoke about how he turned to fishing to help others.

He added: "My dad kept himself to himself, he wasn't out there causing any trouble, so he would have had no interactions with police anyway day-to-day.

"But he wanted to do the right thing and help people that couldn't help themselves or didn't know where to turn to and he chose fishing as a way to do that."

Ian spoke of how the experience has changed him as a person, but added he hopes his actions with help others and "give the ones we have lost a voice".

Ian Coates' family attended a special vigil in Nottingham following his death Credit: PA

He said: "This is completely out of my comfort zone I'm not a big public speaker, I don't like being on camera or hearing my own voice.

"It's definitely not for me, but if it's going to make a difference and its going to help somebody in the future not be in the same position i'm in now.

"I would do that because I would not want even my worst enemy to feel the way I feel right now.

"I want the ones we have lost to have a voice because they can't speak for themselves and we also, for me personally, I just wouldn't be able to sleep at night if I knew that I had an opportunity to try and make a difference and I didn't take it and probably the other families feel the same way.

"There is changes that need to be made, we've picked up on the issues and we hope there will be change but if we don't do anything no one will.

Following Ian Coates' death, Huntington Academy, where he worked, have been fundraising to build a memorial garden in the grounds to honour him for many years to come.

James praised the work they have done in making this happen, saying: "There are some of the positives out of all this to hear stories and speak to the people that he has had an impact on.

"Obviously growing up into our adult lives we were aware of the things he was doing to help others.

"But it's not until times like these where it's all laid down in front of you.

"So it's quite nice and overwhelming to see the impact it has had on various people than going to school and seeing what the kids have done over the Christmas period and with the memorial.

"And then there's people in his fishing group as well and how they've come out and spoken so highly of him is really good to see."

James also spoke of what he hopes to see for his father's legacy.

"I'd like to see that his fishing club honour him in some way and keep his dream alive," he said.

"It's not something I have the means or the knowledge to keep on going with, but these guys know what they are doing.

"They understand the sport so I hope in some way they keep continuing to do the things he was doing with young adults with fishing and trying to get some help and support for them.

"And I will support them all the way. I'm the last person that needs to be taking anyone fishing. I've no idea what i'm doing.

"So yeah the legacy I'd like to see is things like that and just for like for me and my brothers to take some of the positives my dad had like his mindset and shape our own lives and our own children's lives and try and make it more positive."

Nottinghamshire Police said it was unable to comment while the probes continued.

The Crown Prosecution Service says it did act professionally, but will now consider the report's findings.

The Ministry of Justice says it will consider the report’s findings and recommendations carefully.

Meanwhile the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Caroline Henry, added her voice to the calls for a public inquiry into the Valdo Calocane case after meeting with the families.

PCC Caroline Henry met with the families of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates to hear of their campaign to understand the circumstances surrounding the killings.

In a statement released after the meeting she said: “I want to thank the families of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates for meeting me today.

“I have been humbled by the bravery and determination they have shown, in the face of such devastating personal tragedy, to ensure that positive change comes from the terrible events that unfolded in the early hours of 13 June 2023.

“In that desire for change they have my full support. We must all stand together in our determination and commitment to ensure everything is done to prevent a similar tragedy.

“While I welcome the multitude of enquiries and investigations being launched by the agencies involved in this case they will likely focus on how each agency acted and not necessarily how they interacted.

“I have listened to the families and want to add my voice to their calls for a public inquiry.

“Whatever happens I have given the family my absolute unwavering commitment to ensuring that any and all recommendations emerging from these processes are actioned quickly and effectively.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…