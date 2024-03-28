Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage from Nottinghamshire Police shows teenagers holding machetes during a 'petrifying and shocking' fight.

Two teenagers who brandished machetes during a fight outside a Nottingham art gallery have been sentenced.

Police were called to Weekday Cross around 12.30pm on Wednesday 31 January, after violent disorder broke out between two groups.

A number of youths were seen wielding knives during the incident, which happened outside the Nottingham Contemporary.

No injuries were reported but an investigation was launched to identify those involved.

Jordan Bazuna, aged 19, and 18-year-old Jack Bolton were arrested for their involvement. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Jordan Bazuna, 19, and Jack Bolton, 18, were identified from the CCTV footage as the pair waving around machetes and threatening each other.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday 27 March, Bazuna, of Constance Street, Nottingham, was sent to a youth offender institution for 16 months.

Bolton, of Parkdale Road, Nottingham, was jailed for 18 months.

Both had earlier pleaded guilty to affray and threats with a blade in a public place.

The judge, Recorder David Bedenham, said it must have been a ‘petrifying and shocking’ scene for anyone to witness and could have led to further serious disorder.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling incident, in the middle of the day, outside a busy city centre venue.

“Officers and members of the public will share a sense of revulsion to see knives being wielded in such a reckless fashion on our streets.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, but that is no thanks to Bazuna and Bolton who were identified as waving knives around and threatening each other during the altercation.

“I hope the police response – which included public appeals, many hours of painstaking detective work and rapid arrests and charges – provides some comfort to anyone who witnessed it.

“I also hope the wider public are reassured by the sentences handed down in court.

“As a force we have always been very clear, we will not tolerate this sort of behaviour and any report of knives being brandished like this will always be met with a robust response.

“We need people to understand that carrying a knife does not protect you and can have devastating consequences for individuals and their families.

“The force’s work to educate young people about the risks and consequences of knife crime continues through education sessions in schools or colleges, engagement work in the community and proactive policing.”

