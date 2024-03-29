Play Brightcove video

Dan Salisbury-Jones reports as the fundraiser dressed as "Deadpool", finally finished his seven-day walk from Mansfield Town to Wrexham, ahead of their League 2 clash.

A Mansfield Town fan who dressed as "Deadpool" and wore a bathtub for a charity walk, has completed his seven-day trek on foot to Wrexham, ahead of the two clubs meeting in League 2.

John Bell made the 140-mile walk over the last seven days dressed as the character made famous by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who also co-owns the Welsh club.

John made the walk in memory of his son Jake, who died when he was just 15. He has since set up the charity Walking4Hope to help other bereaved families.

His walk has gained much attention on social media, with crowds from both sets of fans cheering him as he arrived at Wrexham after his gruelling walk.

Ryan Reynolds Credit: PA

Ryan Reynolds himself has even donated to John's campaign.

John's mum was among those greeting him when he finally arrived at Wrexham today.

John spoke to Dan Salisbury-Jones as he arrived in Wrexham, and said he always "carries his son Jake in his heart".

On the pitch, Mansfield Town lost two-nil in their match against Wrexham - but it's fair to say John's efforts have definitely brought the Nottinghamshire club a few more fans after his charity challenge.

